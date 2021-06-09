Trojans look to find offensive rhythm in 7-on-7 tournament

Troy University will play host to a 7-on-7 tournament on Thursday and Charles Henderson looks to find rhythm offensively.

The Trojans are eager to compete for the first time since they took on Park Crossing in their spring game earlier in May.

“It’s the first competition of the summer,” CHHS head coach Quinn Hambrite said. “We are excited about it. I want to see my guys compete at a high level against great competition.”

Pool play will start at 9 a.m. and last until about 1 p.m. the single elimination tournament will start at approximately 2 p.m.

The tournament will feature teams’ offensive and defensive skill players including quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, defensive backs and linebackers. Although it’s not a traditional game of football, coaches can learn a lot about their skill position players.

“It allows us to evaluate quarterbacks, seeing if they can make the right play at the right time,” Hambrite said. “Making sure they can read the defense and make they can see the difference between man-to-man, cover 2 and cover 3. It’s really an offensive drill. Defensively, we depend the defensive line to put pressure on the quarterback. When the quarterback has four seconds to throw the ball it’s a disadvantage defensively.”

The Trojans played in a spring game early this month. In their game against Park Crossing, the Trojans struggled to find any rhythm in their passing game. Hambrite is hoping to get a better look at his quarterback play on Thursday.

“We didn’t get a chance in the spring game to throw the ball around,” Hambrite said. “This 7-on-7 is going to allow us to see who can catch in traffic. I want to see us throw the ball around and see if we can catch and run. I want to see a consistent receiving corps consistently catch the ball.”