Troy council approves infrastructure projects

The Troy City Council approved bids for two infrastructure repair projects at its Tuesday night meeting.

The council approved a bid to resurface the 07-25 runway at Troy Municipal Airport at N. Kenneth Campbell Field. The project will be fully funded by a Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Grant. Work will include milling, overlaying and marking the runway.

Wiregrass Construction was awarded the bid for the contract in the amount of $1,589,980.

The council also approved a bid to complete storm drainage improvements on Franklin Drive. The road currently is partially closed because of storm damage. The bid for $166,120 was awarded to S.A. Graham Construction.

In other business:

• The council approved the annual summer feeding program

• The council also approved a request from City Utilities General Manager Brian Chandler for the purchase of a new bucket truck and utility truck. Chandler said after trade-ins, the total fee for the new vehicles would be $33,964. Chandler said the money for the trucks was a budgeted expense.

• The council also approved a request from Chandler to make purchases through The Interlocal Purchasing System. Chandler said purchasing through TIPS would allow the city to place bids regionally and nationally. Chandler said there were some upcoming purchases that the city could get a better deal on by bidding regionally or nationally.

• The council also approved placing liens against the properties located at 110 Turnipseed Alley and 406 Park St. Both properties were deemed dilapidated by the city and the cost for demolition on 110 Turnipseed was $2,450 and the cost for demolition at 406 Park was $1,900. The city placed liens on both properties for the amount of demolition.