Brundidge to celebrate history months

In celebration of Pike County’s Bicentennial, the months of June and July have been declared Brundidge History Months by the City of Brundidge and several civic-minded organizations, the Brundidge Historical Society, the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library and the Brundidge Business Association. Already, two main projects have been identified.

“The Brundidge Historical Society and our supporting partners are in the process of submitting an application to the Alabama Historical Commission to qualify the Brundidge downtown and surrounding area as a historical district,” said Lawrence Bowden, BHS president. “The BHS and the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library will be collecting historical materials for the library’s historical section. The BHS will be using some of the information gathered as supporting documents to augment our historical district application.”

But, Bowden said, help is needed in gathering the information.

“We would like for Brundidge citizens, past and present, to assist us in collecting various types of historic information on Brundidge, its people, businesses, churches, schools, civic organizations and government entities,” Bowden said. “Theresa Trawick, director of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library, has agreed for the library staff to make copies of the historic documents, photographs, articles and other information for placement in the historical section at the library. Donations of historical documents and information will also be accepted.”

Both projects are excellent ways to educate about and promote the diverse history of Brundidge and will served as a means to preserve the history of Brundidge, its people, its culture and its historical buildings, the BHS president said.

“We hope over the next two months that the history of Brundidge becomes a topic of local conversation,” Bowden said. “We encourage those who have information of any kind related to the history of Brundidge to share it so that it will benefit research about our town and so that future generations can learn more about the history of Brundidge and its people.”

For more formation about the coping and/or donating of historical information, contact Trawick at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in downtown Brundidge.

Brundidge Tidbits

Brundidge was the home of the Twilite Drive-in and was owned by James Artis Howell, the father of Patsy Sutton and Judy Wilson.

Dr. Noah Killingsworth was a practicing physician in Brundidge for 41 years and was dearly loved. He died suddenly in 1967. His office was located on North Main Street in what is now Pike PC. He was a deacon at Salem Baptist Church and past president and charter member of the Brundidge Rotary Club.