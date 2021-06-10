expand
June 10, 2021

Photos: All-Stars begin play at Troy Sportsplex

By Mike Hensley

Published 7:18 pm Thursday, June 10, 2021

The Troy 7U and 9U All-Stars began play in the District Tournament at the Troy Sportsplex on Thursday evening. The Troy 7U (left) took on The Enterprise Americans and the Troy 9U team played a pair of games against Enterprise. The 7U Tournament will continue on Friday and Saturday. If an additional game is needed it will played on Monday.

The 9U Tournament featured Troy and Enterprise in a best of three series, with the first two games on Friday night.

