Pair of teams win district titles

Two Troy All-Star softball teams took home championships on Monday night in Geneva.

The Troy Darlings and Angels knocked off Crenshaw County to claim the championship trophy.

The Darlings defeated Crenshaw County 21-13 and the Angels stayed patient at the plate and won their championship game, 17-7.

Both teams will now advance to the state championship in July.

The Troy Darlings took home a district championship with a 21-13 win over the Troy Darlings on Tuesday night in Geneva.

The Darlings are coached by Brent Rhodes and his assistants Matt Raiti, Charles Jordan and Michael Slay. Players include Kayli Brown, Makayla Franklin, Finlay Jordan, Raeleigh Knick, Charity-Rose McClure, Paisley Raiti, Elia Rhodes, Skileigh Sharp, Emmeline Slay, Ava Smelcer, Jodee Stephens and Maribeth Stephens.

Ella Rhodes and Jodee Stephens each had three hits and three runs scored for Troy. Skileigh Sharp and Raeleigh Knick had three hits, while the rest of the team each had two hits.

The Angels sent Mary Clark Brown and Abbigale Stroud to the mound on Tuesday evening. Both pitchers pitched two innings for Troy.

The Angels are coached by Josh Mathews, Matt Brown and Steve Stroud. Players include Mary Brown, Paloma Cain, Lexie Chandler, Leah Dixon, Morgan Gardner, Madison Mathews, Rylan Mitchell, Emmya Moultry, Madison Nelson, Adalyn Reeves, Charley Kate Smith and Abbigale Stroud.