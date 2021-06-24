Bama in a Box celebrates first anniversary

A year ago this week, Angi Horn packed and shipped the first box for her newly formed company, Bama in a Box.

Horn said Bama in a Box is a box subscription service that gives customers a sample of the wide range of products made in Alabama. Each month, the customer receives an additional shipment of goodies that are produced right here in the Heart of Dixie. The unique thing about Bama in a Box is the content consists of seven products made in Alabama, and one of the products shipped is always made right here in Pike County.

“When the pandemic hit, there was a big movement to buy American,” Horn said. “We took it one step further and wanted to encourage people to buy Alabama products. We started researching what products were made in Alabama and found that everything from dog treats to shampoo is made in Alabama.”

But, Horn said the companies that produce those great products are mostly small companies that don’t have the budget to compete on a national or international level. So, Horn said she created Bama in a Box to help those small businesses connect with consumers.

A year after shipping the first box, Bama in a Box has shipped packages to 40 different states and four countries. That amounts to 106 Alabama company’s products being shipped out in the first 12 boxes. Horn said so far, Bama in a Box has shipped 12 different boxes of products, a different box for each month the company has been in business. She said customers never receive the same box twice, so each month they get seven new products from Alabama.

The boxes are packed daily in the Bama in a Box facility just off Court Square in Troy and delivered via UPS and USPS to customers across the country. Food items, bath products, household goods, and cleaning supplies fill those boxes and, for holidays like Valentine’s Day and Christmas, the company produces specialty holiday themed boxes.

“Every Bama in a Box represents seven Alabama companies. That is seven times that the American Dream has come true every time you buy a box,” Horn said. “There is nothing more special and more American than that. Buy local, It makes a difference.”