State tournaments resume after holiday

After all the fireworks are done this weekend, baseball and softball will once again take center stage next week when state tournaments begin around the state.

A total of eight teams hope to finish their tournaments next week with a state championship.

The Troy Dixie Boys, Troy 8U and Ozone will be the three baseball teams in action, while the Angels, Darlings, Sweetees, Ponytails and Belles will start play in softball state tournaments.

The three Troy baseball teams will play their state tournaments in three different locations. The Troy Dixie Boys, coach by Brian McLendon will start their tournament in Opelika on July 6, three days later, the Troy 8U team will set up shop at home and play their tournament at the Troy Sportsplex on July 9. The Troy Ozone team will begin their state tournament in Andalusia.

All five softball teams will play their state tournament beginning on July 9 in Enterprise.

The Angels and Darlings both took home district championships last month.

Both the Sweetees and the Belles will play in the their first official tournament of the summer.