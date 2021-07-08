Troy University to offer ‘flex classes’

This fall, Troy University will offer students a new class format that combines the convenience of online and in-person instruction.

These new ‘flex classes’ are a hybrid-style class that combine online and in-classroom learning. The pilot program will begin in August and will hold regular in-class sessions at Troy’s Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City campuses. Each class session will also be streamed online. For students that can’t make it to the classroom or watch the livestream, each class session will be available for on-demand viewing later.

Students enrolled in flex classes can freely switch between formats based on their needs. Students can attend in-person if they prefer the face-to-face experience, watch online from a location convenient to them, or catch up on classes they missed by watching them later. All coursework will be completed online.

“For decades, Troy University has proudly offered classes in a variety of formats designed to meet the needs of students,” said Dr. Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “The Troy Campus offers a traditional, residential campus experience, while our other Alabama campuses are uniquely designed for working adults. Our pioneering online programs provide flexibility and convenience. Now, we are excited to debut this new format that fully integrates the online and in-class experience and gives students even more flexibility.”

The flexible format will allow students to easily switch between in-class, livestreamed or on-demand classes to fit the needs of their schedule.

Beginning Aug. 9, six classes will be offered in the first term of ‘flex classes:’

• ADE-3301-MTHA, Education Leadership and Motivation, Lee Ammons (Montgomery Campus)

• MSM-6645-DTHA, Continuous Improvement, Richard Voss (Dothan Campus)

• EDU-3308-DTHA, Integrated STEM, Donna Tharp (Dothan Campus)

• IR-6641-PTHA, Comparative Politics of Latin America, Alexis Henshaw (Phenix City Campus)

• ECO-4451-PTHA, Economics of Globalization, Jennings Byrd (Phenix City Campus)

• CS-4420-MTHA, Introduction to Database Systems, Imren Dinc (Montgomery Campus)

“Term 1 registration is ongoing, and I encourage you to consider these classes if they are appropriate for your degree program and the format meets your needs,” Dr. Tatum said. “Moving forward, we plan to expand the number of classes offered in the Flex format.”

In the future, additional classes are expected to be added to meet student demands.

On-demand classes for the current semester will be available during the term and students will also be able to contact professors through direct messages during the term.

Students wishing to take a flex class will need to have a computer, tablet or other device to access the online course platform and reliable high-speed internet in order view HD streaming video.

For more information on Flex classes, visit: troy.edu/flex.