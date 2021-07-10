Tournament teams continue play in state tournaments

Troy Ponytails 16 Central 1

The Troy Ponytails improved to 2-0 in their state tournament in Enterprise on Saturday. Beth Dixon pitched three innings of shutout softball. She had nine strikeouts. Calleigh Compton pitched one inning and gave up one run.

Troy 8U 11 Clanton 5

The Troy 8U AA All-Star team improved to 2-0 in the AA State Tournament on Saturday at the Troy Sportsplex.

Troy defeated Clanton 11-5 and advanced to Sunday with an unblemished record.

Troy finished with 10 hits in the win. Cole Cleveland finished with three hits in three at-bats. He also had two RBI and two runs scored.

Noah Houlton, Elliot Cochran, Parker Precise, Barrett Powell, Ethen Ernsberger and Alex Guitierez all had two hits. Precise finished with three RBI.

Troy will play on Sunday beginning at 3 p.m.

Troy Dixie Boys 12 Lee County 0

After getting rained out on Friday, the Dixie Boys won their first game of the state tournament on Saturday morning over Lee County.

Will Templin pitched four innings and struck out six batters and only allowing one hit.

Pruitt Vaughn hit Troy’s only home run in the contest. It was one of 13 hits for Troy. Vaughn and Jordan McBryde each finished with three hits. Vaughn, McBryde and Wilson Jones all had multiple hits.

7/9 Troy Angels 10 Headland 2

The Troy Angles picked up their first win in Enterprise over Headland, 10-2.

Mary Clark Brown and Abbigale Stroud both pitched for Troy on Friday. Stroud went 3-3 at the plate with four RBI. Madison Nelson finished 3-3 with three RBI. Paloma Cain finished 2-2.

7/9 Troy 8U 13 Dothan 10

The Troy 8U All-Star team began play at the AA State Tournament on Friday at the Troy Sportsplex.

After day one kicked off with opening ceremonies that included team introductions, Troy was originally forced to wait until 6 p.m. to play their first game against Dothan American. Unfortunately rain arrived in Troy delaying things a bit further.

When things got underway for Troy, the hometown team defeated Dothan 13-10.

Elliott Cochran, Cole Cleveland, Parker Precise and Zane Brookins each had multiple hits in the game.

Noah Houlton, Cochran, Cleveland, Precise, Barrett Powell, Brookins, Alex Guitierez, Jaylen Copeland, Jud Ross and Trace Russell all scored runs.

Troy advances to take on Clanton this morning beginning at 11 a.m.