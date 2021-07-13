Kids reel in catfish

On Saturday morning, 35 young fishermen caught more than 100 pounds of tasty catfish at the annual Pike County Kid’s Fishing Day.

The annual event is normally held on Father’s Day Weekend each year but inclement weather forced that date to be changed until July 10. Even though the event day changed, it still drew a crowd of 35 children that spent the morning at Clay Hill Farms trying to catch the big one.

“We had 35 children come out,” Conservation Officer Jerry Jinright said. “That’s about half of what we normally have. But, it turned out okay for us having to change the date. They had a good time and were able to spread out a little more, so it wasn’t quite so crowded fishing.”

Jinright said the fishermen were able to catch 123 catfish weighing in at a total of 105 pounds.

Conservation officers weighed in the fish for the children and awards were given to the fishers who caught the most fish in three age groups.

In the 5-8-year-old group, Ayaria Scott caught 10-pounds and 7-ounces, in the 9-12-year-old group Jariya Scott caught 11-pounds and 2-ounces and in the 13-15-year-old age group, David Tilley caught 4-pounds and 4-ounces.

Jinright said he wanted to thank the John Dorrill Family and Clay Hill Farms for hosting the event. He said the event has been held at Clay Hill Farms for the past 17 years. He also wanted to thank the event sponsors, Walmart, the Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association and the Alabama Wildlife and Fisheries Division.

“Without the generosity of the Dorrill Family and the support of our sponsors this event would not be possible every year,” Jinright said.