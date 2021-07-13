TRMC blood supply good

The nation’s blood supply is under a lot of stress from a variety of factors.

According to the American Red Cross, the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries requiring blood products over recent months has depleted the nation’s blood inventory.

“The Red Cross is currently experiencing a severe blood shortage,” Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, said on June 14, World Blood Donor Day. “Our teams are work-ing around the clock to meet the extraordinary blood needs of hospitals and patients – distributing about 75,000 more blood products than expected over the past three months to meet demand – but we can’t do it without donors. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.”

Troy Regional Medical Center CEO Rick Smith said locally, the blood supply is in good shape, but encouraged people to take part in area blood drives.

“There’s a national and statewide shortage,” Smith said. “We’ve had a couple of local blood drives that have helped with our supply. We have blood in our blood bank, but we don’t have any extra at this point.”

Smith said TRMC hasn’t had to delay any elective surgeries or delay any care because of the blood shortage. He said TRMC would continue to hold blood drives to help return the blood supply to pre-pandemic levels.

Smith said TRMC primary contractor for blood supply is the American Red Cross. The Red Cross has a blood drive scheduled at TRMC, 1330 U.S. Highway 231 South, July 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The following day, the Red Cross will hold another blood drive at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 299 Elba Highway, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.