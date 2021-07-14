Reports: Skylar Meade named new head baseball coach at Troy

According to reports, Troy University has hired Skylar Meade as its new head baseball coach.

Meade has spent the last four seasons as the pitching coach at the University of South Carolina.

Meade would be taking over for former head baseball coach Mark Smartt who stepped aside after leading the Troy baseball team the last six seasons.

Meade, a former Louisville Cardinal, arrived at South Carolina prior to the 2017 season. During the 2021 season, Meade led the Gamecocks pitching staff to a 3.80 ERA, fourth best in the Southeastern Conference. The team had 624 strikeouts in 507 innings pitched.

Prior to coaching at USC, Meade spent three seasons as pitching coach at Michigan State. In 2016, Michigan State boasted the Big Ten’s best ERA (2.75), opponent’s batting average (.234) and runs allowed (199).

After making his coaching debut at Eastern Illinois, where he spent five seasons, Meade coached two seasons at Middle Tennessee State University where he helped lower the Blue Raiders team ERA in each of the two seasons.

As a player at Louisville, Meade totaled nine wins in 2007 and helped lead the Cardinals to the College World Series. He held opposing hitters to a .247 batting average. He finished his playing career with a 16-7 overall record and a 5-1 record in conference play.