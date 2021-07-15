Green Door Boutique opens in Brundidge

Open House was held Monday for the Green Door Salon and Boutique at 3341 Alabama Highway 125 in Brundidge.

The new business is owned by Katie and Huey Green and operated by Katie Green and her staff, including Carsen Nelson, a longtime friend, who is the Green Door’s massage therapist.

The Green Door Salon and Boutique offers professional care of hair, makeup, nails and massage therapy with a tanning salon soon to come. The Green Door also features a boutique with fashionable clothes and accessories.

The Green Door Salon and Boutique is not the usual place and setting for a business of its kind.

The question Katie Green has been asked is, Why Tarentum?

“It’s home,” Green said with a smile. “And, really is a great location for a salon and boutique.”

The Green Door Salon is nestled in the countryside and is housed in a former home that has been completely renovated as the salon and boutique, homey, yet elegant.

“Huey and I had been looking for a location for our salon and boutique but had not found anything we really wanted,” Katie Green said. “One day, a neighbor came to us and said he wanted to sell us his house. We knew it would be perfect for us.”

But, first the couple had work to do.

“We completely remodeled the house,” Katie Green said. “We took down walls and the ceiling and removed the existing floors. Now, it’s a house that is not a house.”

Green said the goal of the renovation was to create a salon and boutique that was homey, yet elegant.

The walls are bright and decorative; the ceiling is tin; the floors are classic concrete and the décor is elegant.

To give the salon and boutique the desired warmth, the couple included wood doors from the farm, old church pews and decorative items, “homey, elegant and inviting.”

Katie Green is a graduate of the Cambridge College of Cosmetology in Enterprise. Nelson offers massage therapy which broadens the services at the Green Door as does the boutique, which offers clothes, jewelry, cosmetics, hair products, candles and decorative items.

The Green Door Salon and Boutique is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For appointments, call 334-536-0222. Walk-ins are welcome.