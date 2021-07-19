Drowning at Troy rec accidental

The drowning of a man at the Troy Recreation Center on July 13 has been ruled accidental.

According to the TPD, the accident victim was 26-year-old Kevin Carter Ryan.

“Our hearts go out to the family,” TPD Lt. Bryan Weed said. “For someone that young to lose their life in such a tragic accident is a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

According to the TPD, the accident happened about 5:12 p.m. on July 13. TPD officers were dispatched to the indoor pool at the recreation center, but were unable to resuscitate Ryan.

Weed said Ryan’s body was transported to Montgomery to the Alabama Forensic Science Department for an autopsy. Weed said the autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death.