Post 70 17U takes home State Championship

The American Legion Post 70 17U baseball team took home a state championship this weekend with a comfortable 16-2 win over Tuscaloosa Post 34 on Sunday.

Post 70’s win over Post 34 gave them five wins in the tournament where they outscored their opponents 57-9.

Post 70 pitchers struck out 28 batters while walking eight in their five games played. Post 70 allowed just four earned runs during the tournament.

Zach Hannah earned the start in Sunday’s finale. He pitched all four innings and allowed two unearned runs and four hits. He struck out six batters and walked three.

Post 70 had three players finish with three hits in the win. Blake Wynn and Harrison Mims each had three hits and four RBI. Lane Cook, along with his three hits, had two RBI and three runs scored. Shelton Arroyo had three hits to go along with one RBI and three runs scored.

Post 70 did most of their damage in the first inning when they posted 11 runs in the opening frame. They did so on eight hits, three walks and had two hit batters.

Post 70 had two RBI doubles by Mims and Cody Walsh. Mims’ double brought in two runs.

With the game already comfortably in Post 70’s favor, they added four more runs in the second.

After two batters reached on an error and a base hit, Wynn brought in both runners with a home run to right field. Mims closed out the scoring in the second with an RBI single to center.

Tuscaloosa scored two runs in the third before Post 70 scored their final run in the fourth.