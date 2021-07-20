Brundidge honors the late Britt Thomas

The City of Brundidge honored the late Britt Thomas, by naming Brundidge City Hall in his honor at a ceremony Tuesday afternoon. The city hall was dedicated as the Britt Thomas Administrative Building.

Thomas began working for the city of Brundidge and Pike County in 1977. At the time of his death on July 6, 2020, Thomas was serving Brundidge as it city manager, a position he had held for 26 years.

Former Brundidge Mayor Jimmy Ramage spoke about Thomas and the important and long-lasting role he played in Brundidge city government.

Ramage was elected to the Brundidge City Commission in 1976 and was serving with Robert Barr and Lillian Johnston when Thomas was hired.

Ramage said Brundidge had been fortunate that the city’s clerks had served long terms.

“City Clerk William Watson was on his 25th year when he died,” Ramage said. “Robert Barr said we were in deep trouble.”

The search for a new city clerk turned up three prospects and Britt Thomas, a 22-year-old was among them.

Ramage said, after long and thoughtful consideration, Robert Barr and Lillian Johnston, both seasoned city commissioners, said, “Let’s try the kid. The kid’s got potential.”

Ramage, being a kid himself, said Barr challenged him and Thomas with roles he thought they could best play in city government.

“He told Britt to go to Montgomery and learn everybody in state government,” Ramage said. “He told him to learn the names of their wives and their kids and to stay in touch.”

Ramage said Thomas learned his lessons well and it paid off for him and the City of Brundidge during his long career in city government.

Thomas took a short break from city government and worked for the Pike County Commission. He was involved with the Lockheed Martin project before the City of Brundidge realized how much potential “the kid” had and hired him back.

Thomas was involved in the huge for Brundidge Walmart DC project, which was initiated by a hometown product and former Walmart vice president of real estate distributions, Wiley Lott.

“Britt knew all the players in the city’s projects and he knew what had to be done behind the scenes and how to do the things that had to be done to keep Brundidge moving forward,” Ramage said. “Britt Thomas was the best move the city of Brundidge could have ever made. He is greatly missed and his legacy will live on.”

Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright introduced Julie Thomas, who express appreciation to the City of Brundidge for honoring her late husband. She shared his love of the city and those he worked with on a daily basis over the years.

“Britt loved Brundidge and the people,” she said. “Brundidge was a great place for us to raise the girls. They are heartbroken because they couldn’t be here today.”

Thomas, laughingly, said her husband instilled a strong work ethic in the girls, so they were at their places of work.

The Rev. Ed Shirley, pastor of Brundidge United Methodist Church closed the dedication service with remembrances of Britt Thomas, who “cared for the welfare of others” and helped make Brundidge “a better place to live.”

“Britt Thomas had patience and wisdom,” Shirley said. “He was a kind person and a good listener. He had a servant’s heart. His life was well lived and a job well done.”