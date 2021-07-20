Four Trojans named to SBC Preseason All-Sun Belt teams

The Troy Trojans enter the 2021 football season with four players on the All-Sun Belt Preseason team, highlighted by linebacker Carlton Martial.

The SBC announced on Tuesday that Martial was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team and was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Teammates Austin Stidham and Will Choloh were also first team members and Dylan Bradshaw was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team.

Martial recorded 113 tackles during the 2020 season and has a total of 239 tackles since the start of the 2019 season.

Martial finished the 2020 season with 10 tackles for loss and was one nine players nationally to rank in the top 50 in both tackles and tackles for loss.

During his career with the Trojans, Martial has twice been named to the All-Sun Belt First Team and was a semifinalist for Burlsworth Trophy in 2020, given to the nation’s top player who started his career as a walk-on. Earlier this week Martial was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List. The award is presented to the college football defensive Player of the Year.

Pro Football Focus ranked Will Choloh third nationally among interior defensive lineman with a 90.3 pass rushing grade, according to Troy Athletics. He finished the 2020 season with 31 pressures, fourth most in the country. He finished with 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.

Bradshaw ranked 15th nationally among centers with a 98.8 pass block efficiency according to PFF. He allowed one sack, no hits, 10 hurries and 11 pressures during the 2020 season.

Stidham finished last season with an 85.6 pass blocking grade according to PFF. He allowed two sacks, one hit and eight hurries in 451 opportunities.

The Trojans finished the 2020 season with a 5-6 overall record and finished in fifth place in the SBC East Division with a 3-4 record.

Entering this season, the Trojans are picked to finish in last place in the East Division once again by the leagues coaches.

According to the Preseason Coaches Poll, Coastal Carolina and App State finished in a tie for first on top of the East Division, followed by Georgia State, Georgia Southern and Troy.

Louisiana was picked to win the West Division, followed by Arkansas State, South Alabama, Texas State and Louisiana-Monroe. x