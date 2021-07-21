Rebels to face five playoff teams from 2020 season

Randy Bryant is entering year 5 as head coach of the Rebels in 2021.

After making the postseason in 2019, the Rebels finished 1-9 last season. The Rebels will compete in Class 2A Region 2 for the second season in 2021. Abbeville, Ariton, Cottonwood, Elba, G.W. Long, Geneva County and Houston County will join the Rebels in Region 2.

Zion Chapel will open the 2021 season with three consecutive road games, beginning with a jamboree against Florala on August 20. The Rebels will open the season a week later when they travel to take on Kinston. They close out their road swing against Abbeville on Sept. 3 for the Region 2 opener.

The Rebels make their home debut on Sept. 10 when they take on the Tigers from Elba.

The Rebels are back on the road a week later to take on Houston County.

The Rebels then have three-straight home games beginning on Sept. 24 when they host Samson. They then play G.W. Long and Ariton on Oct. 1 and Oct. 8.

After traveling to play Cottonwood, the Rebels return home one final time during the regular season to play Geneva County on senior night on Oct. 22.

Zion Chapel closes out the regular season against Pleasant Home on Oct. 29.

The Rebels’ schedule features five playoff teams from a year ago, including Abbeville, who advanced to the Class 2A State Championship. The combined record for Zion Chapel’s 2021 opponents last year was 52-53.