Bradshaw named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Shortly after named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team, Dylan Bradshaw was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, the award announced Thursday. The award is given annually the nation’s top center.

Bradshaw is one of 40 centers across the county to be named to the watch list. Working with Pro Football Focus, the Rimington Trophy narrowed its watch list to the top 40 centers based on PFF’s game-by-game grading from the 2020 season.

Bradshaw is one of three Sun Belt Conference centers to make the list. He ranked 15th nationally among centers with a 98.8 pass block efficiency rating according to PFF last season.

Bradshaw allowed one sack, no hits, 10 hurries and 11 pressures in 513 pass blocking situations.

Bradshaw played in 11 games during the 2020 season and allowed just one penalty. His overall PFF pass blocking grade was ninth best among all centers nationally.