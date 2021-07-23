Fundraiser for Michael Meads features Johnny Barron & The Waterfalls

Those who enjoy an old-time barn shindig, or think they would, and at the same time provide support for someone, are invited to a benefit event to assist Michael Meads with the expenses incurred from a 4-Wheeler incident that occurred on October 10, 2020.

The Michael Meads Benefit will be held Saturday, July 31 at Mike and Suzanne Clemmons’ barn at 4348 County Road 3316.

The event will get underway at 7 p.m. and will feature Johnny Barron & The Waterfall Band.

The benefit will feature an auction that includes a 12-gage Mossberg shotgun and a wide variety other items and baked goods.

Everyone is invited to bring food and beverages and enjoy a night of great music and the fellowship of friends and neighbors while helping Michael and his wife, Robyn, with his medical expenses and the therapy he needs to successfully gain the strength and ability to walk again.

Keri Meads, Michael’s sister, said Michael, who is a resident of the Bullock Community near Brantley, was the victim of a 4-wheeler incident in which he was allegedly assaulted and severely beaten. His 4-wheeler and his wallet were stolen. No one was charged with the incident.

“Michael had a broken neck and major spinal damage. He underwent emergency surgery and has been paralyzed from the chest down,” Keri Meads said. “Today, he is blessed to have some nerve sensation in his lower body. We are thankful for that. Now, he needs extensive therapy to gain the strength and mobility he needs to walk again.”

The funds raised by the “benefit at the barn” will assist with the medical expenses to help Michael Meads walk again.

Michael is a former employee of Troy Nissan and worked as a diesel mechanic prior to the 4-wheeler incident.

Donations also may be made to the Michael Meads’ benefit fund through Keri Meads at Troy Bank & Trust 231 South Branch by Lowe’s.

All donations are greatly appreciated.

The Clemmons’ barn is located on the Sprighill highway about five miles from Ward’s Grocery in Springhill and five miles from the Walmart DC in Brundidge.