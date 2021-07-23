Post 70 19U starts state tournament with an 11-0 win

A five-run fourth inning help lift American Legion Post 70 to a 11-0 win over Leeds Post 107 to begin the 2021 American Legion Alabama State Tournament on Friday afternoon.

In search of their fifth straight state championship, Post 70 got their tournament off to a good start in Huntsville. They scored in five different innings and along with their five-run fourth, Post 70 finished the day with a three-run seventh inning.

Walker Stallworth pitched five innings in his round one start. He allowed two base hits and finished with seven strikeouts.

Carson Herring finished the day with two innings pitched.

Six different hitters had two hits for Post 70. Cole Smith finished with two hits to go along with four RBI. Tanner Taylor had two RBI to go along with two hits.

Post 70 jumped in front 1-0 in the first inning on a Tyson Kirkland single.

After scoring another run in the third inning, Post 70 started their five-run fourth when Parker Sessions scored on a balk. Taylor picked up his first RBI with a single to left, allowing Levi Sikes to score. Davis Allen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring the score to 5-0. Smith then drove in a run on a fielder’s choice before Tanner Wells scored on a wild pitch, bringing the score to 7-0.

Post 70 added to their lead in the fifth on a single by Taylor for his second RBI of the game.

Four walks helped Post 70 in their three-run seventh inning. Their first run of the inning came on a bases loaded walk by Cason Eubanks. Two batters later Smith picked up his third and fourth RBI on a single to center to bring the score to 11-0.