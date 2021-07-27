Local artists will be showcased by JCA

In celebration of Pike County’s Bicentennial year 2021, the Johnson Center for the Arts and the Pike County Commission will host the Pike County 200 Exhibit at The Studio on East Walnut Street in downtown Troy from September 16 through 23.

The exhibit will feature Pike County artists and all are invited to be a part of the Pike County Bicentennial exhibit.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said the Pike County 200 Exhibit is open to all Pike County artists. Just how “Pike County artists” is defined, is up to the individual artists.

“Some of the artists will reside here in Pike County and others may have deep roots here but be living somewhere else,” Campbell said. “Pike County artists know who they are.”

The Pike County 200 Exhibit is just that, an exhibit, not a competition, Campbell said.

“There is no entry fee so we invite all Pike County artists to be a part of this countywide Bicentennial celebration,” Campbell said.

An artist may submit up to five pieces depending on size.

“The Studio can accommodate a large number of entries,” Campbell said. “However, we ask artists to be mindful that space is still limited.”

Applications to enter the Pike County Bicentennial exhibit must be submitted two weeks prior to opening day.

Campbell said the art may be marked ‘for sale” and, if so marked, the artist will agree to make a 33 percent donation of the price of the art-work sold during the exhibit to the Troy-Pike Cultural Art Center.

The delivery date for artwork to be submitted is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on September 8. The takedown date is September 24 and the pickup date is September 27.

For more information, call 334-670-2287 or https://jcatroy.org/pike-county-200-art-exhibitarts@catroy.org.

An artists’ reception will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on September 16 at The Studio. The public is invited.