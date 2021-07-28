TFD responds to fire at Oakdale Apartment complex

The Troy Fire Department is investigating a July 21 fire that took place at Oakdale Apartments, located in the 800 block of Park Street.

According to Fire Chief Michael Stephens, firefighters were dispatched to the three-story, mul-ti-family apartment complex around 7:52 p.m. on July 21. He said firefighters arrived within two minutes of the call.

He said firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from a single unit on the ground floor. He said firefighters made entry and found heavy smoke and moderate fire damage in the kitchen.

Stephens said fire crews made a thorough check for fire extension throughout the involved apartment. Stephens said the fire was contained to the original unit and the TFD’s quick response time was a contributing factor to keeping the fire contained to the single unit and from spreading to other units.

The Troy Police Department and Troy Utilities assisted in the incident.

The fire remains under investigation by the Troy Fire Marshall’s Office.