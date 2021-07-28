Trojan schedule features 16 conference games

For the first time since the 2021-22 season the Troy women’s basketball team will have 16 Sun Belt Conference games on their schedule.

The two-time defending Sun Belt Conference champions will play eight conference games inside Trojan Arena.

The Trojans were originally scheduled to play a 16-game conference schedule last season, but COVID-19 forced the league to implement an 18-game conference schedule.

“I’m thankful that the Sun Belt Conference has released a conference schedule,” head coach Chanda Rigby said. “I know our leaders in the conference office worked tirelessly to work out a schedule that is as fair as it can be. Troy women’s basketball plans to give 100 percent effort and is focused on winning one game at a time. “

The Trojans are coming off a 22-6 overall record and a 15-2 mark in conference play. They will have target on their back when they tip-off conference play on inside Trojan Arena on Dec. 30 against Coastal Carolina and Jan. 1 against Appalachian State.

The Trojans will then hit the road for a week and head to both Texas and Louisiana. After taking on Texas State and Texas Arlington on Jan. 6 and Jan. 8, the Trojans will finish off the road trip in Lafayette to take on Louisiana on Jan. 13.

The Trojans will then return home for a three-game stretch beginning with Louisiana Monroe on Jan. 15. Five days later they will begin their two-game stretch against Arkansas schools beginning with Little Rock. They will take on Arkansas State on Jan. 22.

After taking on Georgia Southern and Georgia State, the Trojans will begin a two-game series against rival South Alabama. They will begin the series at home on Feb. 5 before traveling to Mobile on Feb. 12.

Troy will play their final two home games of the regular season against Georgia State and Georgia Southern before closing out the regular season on the road against Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will begin on March 2 in Pensacola, Florida. The entirety of the tournament will be played at the Pensacola Bay Center this season after splitting time in the Bay Center and Pensacola State College last season.