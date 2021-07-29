Fundraiser for Michael Meads set for Saturday

A benefit for Michael Meads, who was severely injured in a 4-wheeler incident, will be held Saturday night at Mike and Suzanne Clemmons’ barn on the Springhill Highway between Springhill and Brundidge. Johnny Barron & The Waterfall Band will be the entertainment. Everyone is welcome.

The benefit will include an auction that includes a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun and a wide variety other items and baked goods.

Everyone is invited to bring food and beverages and enjoy a night of great music and the fellowship of friends and neighbors while helping Michael and his wife, Robyn, with his medical expenses and the therapy he needs to successfully regain the strength and abilities necessary for him to walk again.

The Clemmons’ barn is located on County Road 3316 (Springhill Highway) about five miles from Ward’s Grocery in Springhill and five miles from the Walmart DC in Brundidge.