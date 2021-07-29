expand
Ad Spot

July 30, 2021

Fundraiser for Michael Meads set for Saturday

By Jaine Treadwell

Published 9:32 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

A benefit for Michael Meads, who was severely injured in a 4-wheeler incident, will be held Saturday night at Mike and Suzanne Clemmons’ barn on the Springhill Highway between Springhill and Brundidge. Johnny Barron & The Waterfall Band will be the entertainment. Everyone is welcome.

The benefit will include an auction that includes a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun and a wide variety other items and baked goods.

Everyone is invited to bring food and beverages and enjoy a night of great music and the fellowship of friends and neighbors while helping Michael and his wife, Robyn, with his medical expenses and the therapy he needs to successfully regain the strength and abilities necessary for him to walk again.

The Clemmons’ barn is located on County Road 3316 (Springhill Highway) about five miles from Ward’s Grocery in Springhill and five miles from the Walmart DC in Brundidge.

More News

CHCHC reaches out to children to support literacy

Fundraiser for Michael Meads set for Saturday

Speeders beware in Brundidge

Conserving fuel can offset gas prices

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you support casino gambling in Alabama?

    • Yes. (74%, 79 Votes)
    • No. (19%, 20 Votes)
    • I'm not sure. (7%, 8 Votes)

    Total Voters: 107

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Cops, Courts and Fire

  • Trending News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events