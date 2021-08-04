Back-to-school facelift

Pike County Elementary School is a place for learning for young students and it’s also a home base for community helpers

The PCES campus has been a-buzz with activity las students, teachers and PTO and community members have come together to give the school campus a face-lift for the fall.

“It’s amazing what a coat of paint will do,” said Becky Brooks, teacher, parent and community helper. “We want to spruce up the campus for the faculty and the students and, too, because we all take pride in Pike County Elementary School.”

Even though the Dog Days of Summer were upon them,” the brigade of community helpers didn’t seem to notice.

PCES Principal Rodney Drish, said he is appreciative of the “village” of volunteers who have come out in support of the campus beautification project.

“People of all ages have participated,” he said. “Students, teachers, parents and community members have donated their time and energy to the beautification project. They have pressure washed, mulched, planted flowers and bushes, trimmed trees, painted tires, laid rocks and done many other things to make the campus more attractive and appealing. We thank them for taking pride in their community and for their dedication to Pike County Elementary School.”

Drish expressed a special thank-you to the representatives of the Southeast Alabama Gas District who participation in the campus cleanup and beautification project.

“We appreciate their interest and their participation,” he said. “It’s means a lot to all of us, the administration, faculty, students and parents, to know our gas company supports us. We can’t say thank you enough.”