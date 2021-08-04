July 29-31 Police Reports

Arrests

July 29

Phillip Blake Norris, 25, was charged with harassment

Ashawonte Annie Passmore, 36, was charged with criminal mischief, damage to private property, and served alias warrants for driving while license revoked and failure to display insurance.

Danielle Marie , 37, was served a capias warrant for harassing communications

Terry Eugene Spellman, 62, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of marijuana and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

July 30

Melony Chanet McKenzie, 35, was charged with harassment.

Enia Ferguson, 35, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jesse James Linzey, 31 was charged on alias warrants for driving with a revoked license, con-tempt of court and attempting to elude police officers.

Donnie Ray, 41, was charged with failure to appear.

Malik Shemar McClendon, 25, was charged with contempt of court.

Mia Nicole Simmons, 24, was charged on an alias warrant for second-degree criminal mis-chief.

A minor was charged with third-degree domestic violence and criminal mischief.

July 31

Mitchell Quinterrious Blair, 24, was charged on alias warrants forsecond-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Javon Daniels, 37, was charged on an alias warrant for contempt of court.

Irving Laterrance Brantley, 32, was charged on three counts of failure to appear.

Latara Dorthea Meade-Raybon, 26, was charged on alias warrants for driving while revoked and third-degree domestic violence.

Christopher Joshua Burgess, 36, was charged with fourth degree-theft of property.

Jerome Ross, 66, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Devonne Ivan Green, 37, was charged with failure to appear.

Gary Dale Atwell, 63, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police officers.

Incidents

July 29

Third-degree assault was reported on White Tail Way.

Third-degree criminal trespass was reported on Butler Drive.

Damage to property was reported on Folmar Street.

A towed vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Trojan Way.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Scouting Circle.

July 30

A domestic dispute was reported on Knox Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on County Road 5511.

Lost property was reported on Deerfield Drive.

Harassment was reported on Montgomery Street.

Third-degree domestic violence — harassment —was reported on Butler Drive.

Theft of property as reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Diamond Fields Drive.

Disorderly conduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

July 31

A juvenile problem was reported on the Henderson Highway.

A vehicle was towed on George Wallace Drive.

Stolen property was recovered on the Elba Highway.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Minor in possession of tobacco was reported on Three Notch Street.

Failure to appear or comply and failure to display insurance was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassing communications were reported on County Road 5511.