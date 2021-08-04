Post 70 begins regionals with a 5-0 win

American Legion Post 70 arrived at the American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament knowing they had to get off to a good start. They got their good start in a 5-0 win over Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon.

Post 70 scored in just two innings in the win, but their two-run third inning and their three-run seventh was more than enough in their 5-0 win.

Post 70 held Louisiana scoreless and Louisiana had just four hits.

Jayce James got the start and pitched a complete game shutout. He allowed four hits and three walks. He finished with eight strikeouts.

Troy finished with 12 hits in the win. Three different players had 2 hits. Davis Allen, Lane Ballard and Cole McWhorter each had two hits. Cole Smith finished with two RBI and Walker Stallworth, McWhorter and Ballard each had one.

Post 70 jumped on the board when Smith hit a two-run home run to right, giving them a 2-0 lead.

The score stayed the same until the final inning. Troy scored five runs on five hits and a walk. Post 70 had three straight RBI singles by Ballad, McWhorter and Stallworth.

Post 70 advances to the winner’s bracket and will play Tallahassee on Thursday beginning at 4 P.M.