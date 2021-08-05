Brundidge joins E-911 Central Dispatch

At its Tuesday night meeting, the Brundidge City Council voted unanimously to accept the proposal for E-911 Central Dispatch for the City of Brundidge.

David Morgan, Pike County E-911 director, said being a central dispatch system partner would be beneficial to the city and positions would be available to all dispatchers currently working with the City of Brundidge. Morgan said the dispatchers’ insurance and retirement would not be affected.

The City of Brundidge currently has four fulltime dispatchers and two part-time dispatchers.

The council also considered and approved the upgrades to the city’s water tanks on Elm Street and Main Street. The water tank at the Walmart DC site was upgraded last year.

American Rescue Plan Funds will provide funding for the upgrades.

In other business, the council approved an agreement with Avenu to recover undetected business licenses.

Willie Wright, city manager, said too often business is done within the city without a license.

“When a business operates unnoticed or unknown within the city, we lose money,” Wright said. “Everybody that does work in our city is require to have a license. Avenu will make sure that those who are conducting business in Brundidge will be licensed.”

Wright said Avenu will also look at past business activity and those who have been operating without a license will be notified.

“There will be no charge to the city for the service,” Wright said. “Avenu will receive half of the money that is collected from past license fees and current fees.”

Wright said large sums of unpaid fees have been collected in other cities that have acquired the services of Avenu.

Council Member Margaret Ross, District 3 expressed congratulations to Crowe’s Chicken for being a finalist the Alabama Farmer Federation Alabama’s Best Chicken Tenders Contest.

The statewide publicity was good for Crowe’s, a longtime, locally owned business, and also for the city, Ross said.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at City Hall on North Main Street.