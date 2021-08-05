Troy University on-campus residences open Saturday

Troy University will welcome students back to campus this weekend for the beginning of the 2021 academic year.

The fall semester officially begins on Friday morning with the Chancellor’s Faculty and Staff Convocation. The convocation brings the faculty, staff and administration together to set the stage for a successful academic year.

On Saturday, students will begin moving into on-campus residence halls. The “Move-In Weekend” will close out with The Odyssey New Student Convocation on Sunday afternoon. A reception for students will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Trojan Arena followed by the convocation at 2:30 p.m.

“The Odyssey Convocation is a significant event in the life of Troy University because it signals the beginning of a student’s journey with the University,” Herb Reeves, dean of Student Services, said. “It is symbolic that their Troy journey will begin and end in Trojan Arena – first with the convocation serving as the starting point and then, with commencement celebrating the completion of their course of study. Odyssey represents a new chapter in the lives of our students and also enables them to become familiar with the traditions of Troy.”

The convocation’s keynote speaker will be 2017 Troy University graduate Josie Russell Young. Young works with her father’s construction company, Russell Construction, and served as the general contractor along with HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier on “Home Town Takeover’s” renovation of select sites in Wetumpka.

Other speakers at the convocation will include Dr. Hal Fulmer, dean of Undergraduate and First-Year Studies; Dr. Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for Academic Affairs; remarks from Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr.; and the traditional lighting of the Odyssey flame featuring academic deans and students from each of Troy’s five colleges.

The Sound of the South will also perform and head football coach Chip Lindsey will lead students in the singing of the Trojans’ fight song.

The first day of classes will begin on Wednesday.