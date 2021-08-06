ArtSPARK Saturday at IAC

Children will have an opportunity to turn a pile of trash into a take-home masterpiece this weekend at ArtSPARK.

ArtSPARK will be held form 2-4 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the International Arts Center on the campus of Troy University. The IAC is located at 158 International Blvd.

The event is geared towards children from Pre-K to fifth grade, but all children and their parents are welcome. Kids will have an opportunity to get a sneak preview of Montgomery artist Janet Nolan’s exhibition at the IAC. Kids will get a first-hand look at Nolan’s art, which is made from everything from bottle tops and scraps of cloth to broken umbrellas.

Carrie Jaxon, the IAC’s curator and director, said children will learn about recycling and then have an opportunity to try their hand at making art from everyday things that people tend to toss aside as trash.

“The children will be able to see example’s of Janet Nolan’s work and learn about the creative use of materials,” Jaxon said. “Then, they’ll be able to make some playful sculptures from recycled materials. It will be a real fun, hands-on learning experience.”

Kristy Drinkwater from Make Art Troy will present the free art class to the children.

Jaxon said kids also will be able to enjoy part of the afternoon in the Janice Hawkins Cultural Arts Park behind the IAC. She said children will be able to get tours of the terracotta warriors, blow bubbles, feed the turtles and fish, go on a scavenger hunt and have a snack and hear a story.

For more information on the IAC and ArtSPARK, please call 334-808-6412.