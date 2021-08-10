Aug. 6-8 Police Reports

Reports

Aug. 6

Andriant Virnall Rumlin was charged with third-degree domestic violence and on an alias warrant.

Michael Scott Odom was charged with third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Teresa Darlene Spears was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Terry Eugene Spellman was charged with distribution of a controlled substance.

Aug. 7

Leon Dewayne Wilkins was charged on a bench warrant.

Jimmy Jerome Lee was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Incidents

Aug. 6

An alias warrant was served and third-degree domestic violence was reported on West Church Street.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Ellen Drive.

Distribution of a controlled substance was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Theft was reported on South Brundidge Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on County Road 1149.

Fourth-degree theft of property were reported on West Pike Street.

Aug. 7

Reckless endangerment was reported on Rose Circle.

Switched tag was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

An animal complaint was reported on South Brundidge Street.

Shoplifting was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elm Street.

Harassment was reported on Rose Circle.

Aug. 8

A domestic dispute was reported on County Road 1101.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on West Fairview Street.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A welfare concern was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Simple domestic assault — family was reported on North Knox Street.

Permitting dogs to run at large was reported on County Road 1152.

A domestic dispute was reported on Rose Circle.

Simple domestic assault — family was reported on Youngblood Road.

Harassment was reported on Camellia Street.

Theft of property was reported on Academy Street.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Attempting to elude police officers was reported on County Road 5516.