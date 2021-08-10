SBDC director builds abilities to enhance small business

Troy University Small Business Development Center Director Juliana Bolivar has completed week one of the Intensive Economic Development Training Course.

Presented by the Government and Economic Development Institute at Auburn University, the course introduces participants to all phases of economic development. The first week provides an intensive overview of general economic development concepts and principals, and the second week, scheduled for September, focuses on important issues and resources in Alabama.

“I think the completion of this program underscores Juliana Bolivar’s commitment to the economic development of our growing region,” said Walter Givhan, Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Economic Development at the University.

“The Small Business Development Center at Troy University is a vital resource for businesses and entrepreneurs in the Wiregrass, and the knowledge and skills she acquired at this course will help her use the SBDC fuel the overall growth for all of our counties and communities,” he said.