Troy Council approves purchase of three properties

The Troy City council approved the purchase of the Johnson Center for the Arts and two other pieces of property at its Tuesday night meeting.

The other two pieces of property were a 1.5 acre site next to Publix and a lot across the street from the Knox Street baseball fields.

The council also approved the city’s street resurfacing plan, but also voted for Troy Mayor Jason Reeves to split some of the alternate projects into a separate bid. Reeves said some of the alternates required construction work in addition to resurfacing. He said he expected the alternates to be in the $400,000 to $800,000 range.

Police Chief Randall Bar requested the council allow him to purchase 10 new two-wheel drive Chevrolet Tahoes to replace aging vehicles in the fleet. The vehicles were $50,330.26 each after refitting for police duty. The total for all 10 vehicles is $503,302.60. The council approved the request.

Barr said some of the vehicles taken out of service would be used for back-up vehicles. He said the existing back-up vehicles would be auctioned off.

The council also approved the purchase of a payment kiosk for the utilities department as well as the purchase of an additional utility vehicle.