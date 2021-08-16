expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2021

COVID-19, Aug. 13 Data

By Huck Treadwell

Published 10:59 am Monday, August 16, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

COVID-19 hospitalization data for Friday, August 13, 2021:

• The ADPH dashboard indicates 3,986 new confirmed cases were reported today.

  • Alabama’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is 23.8 percent.
  • Some counties now have test positivity rates exceeding 40 percent.  To find the rate for your county, click here.

• There are 2472 confirmed COVID-19 admitted patients statewide.

• There is a total of 2569 confirmed COVID-19 and PUI admitted patients statewide.

• Of these, statewide, there are 48 pediatric confirmed COVID-19 and 14 pediatric PUI admitted patients.

• 703 confirmed COVID-19 and PUIs are in the ICU.

  • Of these, 689 are confirmed COVID-19.
  • 364 ventilated confirmed COVID-19.

• Currently, *39 (2 percent) ICU beds are available statewide, with several regions reporting none, and negative capacity.

  • *1,295 (17 percent) of all other beds available.
  • *Does not indicate a staffed bed is available

• 1032 (54 percent) of hospital ventilator resources are available.

• There were 34 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported, August 12, 2021.

 

More News

Johnson Center for the Arts features pottery, paintings in galleries

Pike County Schools to close Friday for COVID cleaning

COVID shots ample

Man charged in Troy murder

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you support casino gambling in Alabama?

    • Yes. (74%, 79 Votes)
    • No. (19%, 20 Votes)
    • I'm not sure. (7%, 8 Votes)

    Total Voters: 107

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Cops, Courts and Fire

  • Trending News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events