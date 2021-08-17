August 13-15 Police Reports

Aug. 13

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

An alias warrant was served and contempt of court was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was reported on John H. Witherington Drive.

Failure to appear was reported on Williams Street.

Aug. 14

Criminal mischief was reported on North Knox Street.

Contempt of court was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Theft of an article from an automobile was reported on East Collegedale Street.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Harassment was reported on Railroad Avenue.

A towed vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Aug. 15

Reckless endangerment was reported on Henderson Drive.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on South Brundidge Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on County Road 1176.

Third-degree criminal trespass was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

An alias warrant was served on Orion Street.