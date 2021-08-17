COVID shots ample

Anyone that wants a vaccination for the coronavirus has several options to get a shot locally.

As the number of COVID cases from the Delta variant mount, everyone from the CDC to local healthcare providers are urging people to get vaccinated. On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health database indicated 2,723 people are currently hospitalized with COVID.

Healthcare providers are saying the best defense against the coronavirus is vaccination.

Locally, there are multiple locations that have ample vaccines: According to vaccines.gov, local locations include:

• Troy Regional Medical Center, walk-ins welcome, vaccines are administered from 1-4 p.m. on Fridays at the hospital, 1330 U.S. Highway 231.

• Charles Henderson Child Health Center offers both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, call 334-566-7600 for an appointment. 1300 U.S. Highway 231.

• The Pike County Health Department, 900 S. Franklin Dr., is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins welcomed, no appointment necessary.

• Troy University offers Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to students and the public. Call 800-414-5756 or visit covid.troy.edu to schedule an appointment.

•Walgreens, 100 Elba Highway, visit walgreens.com for information.

• CVS Pharmacy, 100 U.S. Highway 231, visit cvs.com for information.

• Publix Pharmacy, 1147 U.S. Highway 231, visitpublix.com/covid-vaccine.