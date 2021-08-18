Republican Women to host reception for Sen. Holley

The Pike County Republican Women will honor a longtime lawmaker who will retire at the end of the 2022 Alabama Legislative Session.

The GOP women will host a reception for Sen. Jimmy Holley, R-Elba, on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the IDEA Bank, 63 Court Square, in downtown Troy.

“We want to invite everyone to come out to the reception for Sen. Holley,” Virginia Hamm, president of the Pike County Republican Women, said. “People can come by, say hello and than Sen. Holley for his years of service.”

Holley served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1974 to 1994. He was elected to the Alabama Senate in 1998. Holley served five terms in the House and six in the Senate. He announced earlier this year he would retire and not seek another term in office.

Holley chaired the Senate Government Affairs Committee and has been a longstanding member of the General Fund budget committee. Holley is retired from Troy University.