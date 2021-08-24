Game Day: Park across the street!

With Veterans Memorial Stadium welcoming back Troy University fans this upcoming football season, parking will once again be at a premium outside of the stadium. Fans will have an opportunity to park across the street from the stadium for a good cause this season.

The members of Trojan Game Day Parking are selling parking spaces in the armory parking lot right outside Veterans Memorial Stadium this season. All proceeds will go to the National Alumni Association. The money will be used to fund scholarships.

“All parking passes are for the year,” Julius Pittman said. “It’s available to any person who is a member of an alumni association. You will have access to this parking lot for $150 per year which is $25 per game and you will be able to park there for the ball games.” We also have RV parking for $600 a year.”

The lot will allow fans to park their car and walk a very short distance to Veterans Memorial Stadium for all home games this season.

“It’s pretty much the best location around the stadium outside of where the coaches and players park,” Pittman said.

Fans parking in the lot will also be able to tailgate. The grassy area in front of the armory is available on a first come first serve basis for anyone paying for a parking place.

To purchase a season pass or to check the status of your alumni membership, please call Troy University Alumni Affairs at 334-670-3318.

Checks made payable to Trojan Game Day Parking.