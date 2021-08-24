Goshen, Zion Chapel return to action this week

After not being able to play last Friday night, the Goshen Eagles and the Zion Chapel Rebels kick off their 2021 season on Friday night.

The Rebels and Eagles will join the Charles Henderson Trojans on the local schedule Friday night.

Both the Rebels and the Eagles had to cancel their games last Friday night due to COVID concerns within their football program.

The Rebels were scheduled to travel to Florala for a jamboree game and the Eagles had their regular season opener against Holtville canceled as well. The Eagles were forced to forfeit the game.

The Rebels will officially kick off their season on Friday when they travel to Kinston to take on the Bulldogs.

Goshen will travel to play their former region rival Ariton inside Robert F. Zumstien Stadium.

The Charles Henderson Trojans, after defeating rival Pike County in their annual jamboree last Friday night, will welcome in the Montgomery Catholic Knights into Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday night. The Knights are coming off a region championship and an appearance in the Class 3A State Championship last season.

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots had their game against Crenshaw Christian Academy canceled on Friday night due to COVID concerns at CCA. They will be in action next Friday night when they travel to play the Hooper Colts in their region opener.

The Pike County Bulldogs are on a bye week. They will take on region foe Beulah in their home opener next Friday night.

All game times are 7 p.m.