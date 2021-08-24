Police Reports Aug. 20-22

Arrests

Aug. 20

Steven D. Bean, 28, was charged with receiving stolen property, giving false information to law enforcement, second-degree possession of marijuana, and theft of an article from an automosbile.

Elijah Lorenzo Jamal Smith, 24, was charged with contempt of court.

Antonio Demond Williams, 44, was charged on two alias warrants.

Aug. 21

Dylan Jeffery Kelly, 25, was charged with failure to appear and public intoxication.

Aug. 22

Joseph Rookis Sudano, 27, was charged with possession of cocaine.

Incident Reports

Aug. 20

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Easy Street.

Giving a false name to law enforcement officers, second-degree possession of marijuana, re-ceiving stolen property, seized property and possessing a forged instrument were reported on Troy Plaza Loop.

Theft of an article from an automobile was reported on Troy Plaza Loop.

Public intoxication and damaged property was reported on South George Wallace Drive.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Rose Circle.

Contempt of court was reported on Rose Circle.

A domestic dispute was reported on Botts Avenue.

Fraudulent use of a credit card was reported on Jane Road.

An abandoned vehicle was reported on Normal Avenue.

Two alias warranted were served on Normal Avenue.

Aug. 21

A domestic incident and theft of property was reported on Ashley Avenue.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Elm Street.

A domestic incident was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

An alias warrant was served and public intoxication was reported at Southland Village.

A domestic dispute was reported on County Road 1124.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Henderson Drive.

A vehicle pursuit was reported don U.S. Highway 231.

Aug. 22

Cocaine possession as reported on West Madison Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Woodland Hills Drive.

Third-degree assault was reported on County Road 5511.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment was reported on Northridge Circle.

Domestic violence and fourth-degree theft of property was reported on Tate Street.

Driving while revoked was reported on John H. Witherington Drive.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.