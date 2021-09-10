Antonio “Tony” George Cumuze Jr., 85, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 26, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery with a special presentation of military honors to follow. A native of Troy, Alabama, he was the son of Antonio George Cumuze, Sr. and Lula Idell Hudson. Tony was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving 24 years. After retiring from the military, he worked at Memorial Health as a Medical Technologist until retiring once more. Tony was a member of Windsor Forest Baptist Church. He was known as being an avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and proud to say “Roll Tide Roll.” Tony was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Matthew Hudson Cumuze. He leaves his fondest memories to his wife, Mary Evelyn Johnson; sons, Antonio George Cumuze, III and Philip Lovett Cumuze; brother, Timothy King Cumuze; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Windsor Forest Baptist Church in honor of Tony.

