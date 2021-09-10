expand
September 12, 2021

Dan Smith| The Messenger Goshen High’s Kadavion Bristol (24) looks for running room against Childersburg Friday night in Goshen

Eagles fall to Childersburg

By Mike Hensley

Published 11:00 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

The Goshen Eagles hosted the Childersburg Tigers on Friday night inside Eagle Stadium. The Eagles got on the board, but fell to the Tigers, 47-8.

The Eagles jumped on the board in the second quarter, but a late Tiger Touchdown sent the game into halftime with the Tigers holding a 28-8 lead. The Eagles were outscored in the second half 19-0 accounting for the 39-point loss for the Eagles.

The loss drops Goshen to 0-3 on the season.

Trailing 21-0, the Eagles embarked on an eight play, 45-yard drive ending with Goshen’s lone score of the game on a six-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Peyton Stamey to Andrew Galloway.

That completion was one of six completions in 15 attempts by Stamey. He finished the game with 26 passing yards.

Galloway finished the contest with three catches. Szemerick Andrews led the Eagle rushing attack with 29 yards on 10 carries.

Defensively, Andrews led the way with 11 tackles, while Galloway had nine, Isserick McKinney had eight and Cole Brooks had six.

The Eagles will be back in action next week when they travel to play Reeltown in another Region 4 matchup.

