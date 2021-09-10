Tigers too much for Pike County

Dadeville was too much for Pike County to handle in a 46-6 win on Friday night.

The Tigers led 40-0 at intermission. The second half featured six-minute quarters and a running clock, limiting the lopsided margin of victory for the Tigers.

As Dadeville led 7-0 in the first quarter, senior running back Ja’Vuntae Holley carried the ball four times for 32 yards to put quarterback Lane Smith into position for an eight-yard scoring jaunt on a bootleg, the Tigers’ road graders washing down the defensive line in front of him.

The next Dadeville drive, junior running back Daquon Doss and senior fullback Jaheem Brown shared the load, with Doss gaining 45 yards in four carries including a nine-yard touchdown plunge.

Brown picked up a rushing touchdown of his own near the end of the first half, which the Tigers closed with a 40-0 lead.

Pike County’s offense was stymied to completion by Dadeville’s defense, to the tune of negative offensive yardage in the first half.

Sprinting forward to make what looked like an ill-advised fingertip catch on a short punt, Philstavious Dowdell slipped a defender with a point-blank shot, reversed field and outdashed Pike County’s punt team 40 yards to the endzone. Dadeville led 26-0.

The Bulldogs went three-and-out again on their next drive and Dadeville senior wide receiver Xavier Alvies blocked a punt, scooped the ball up and ran it in for another score to stretch the lead to 33-0.

Senior quarterback Jakelmon Glasco ran in Pike County’s lone touchdown from three yards out as time expired in the game.

Dadeville, now 2-1 on the season, looks to move to 3-1 Sept. 17 against Childersburg. Pike County, now 0-2, will host Trinity.