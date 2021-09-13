expand
September 15, 2021

Bazzell named finalist for top award

By Jaine Treadwell

Published 10:37 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

Dr. Mark Bazzell, Superintendent of the Pike County Schools has been named a finalist for the Alabama 2022 Superintendent of the Year by School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Schneider Electric, an SSA Diamond Level Business Member.

The statewide judging of Alabama’s finalists and the announcement of the Alabama/Schneider Electric 2022 Superintendent of the Year will occur during the SSA Fall Conference in Florence.

The Superintendents of the Year finalists include, from District 1 Kenneth Varner, Brewton City, District Jason Burroughs, Lowndes Country; District 3, Dr. Mark Bazzell, Pike County; District 4, Dr. Mark Neighbors, Opelika City; District 5, Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Jefferson County; District 6, Dr. Suzanne Lacey, Talladega County; District 7, Jamie Chapman, Pickens County, District 8, Dr. Jimmy Shaw, Florence City and District 9, Kevin Dukes.

