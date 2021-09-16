The Pike County Bulldogs return home to host the No. 6 Trinity Wildcats at Bulldogs Stadium on Friday night in Brundidge.

It has not been the start coach Fred Holland and the Bulldogs would have liked. They come into Friday night’s game in search of their first win. They are 0-2 on the season with losses to Beulah and Dadeville. After losing to the Owls 14-12, the Bulldogs offense and defense struggled in a 46-6 loss to Dadeville.

Trinity is undefeated coming into Friday night’s contest. Their 2-0 region record has them in a tie for first place with Catholic-Montgomery.

The wildcats took on Beulah last Friday night and defeated the Owls 63-0. The wildcats have shutout their last two opponents and have a total of three shutouts this season. They allowed 15 points in an 18-15 win over Montgomery Academy.

Unofficially, this will be the third all-time meeting between the two schools. Trinity beat Pike County 26-0 in 2020.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.