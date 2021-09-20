‘200’ exhibit showcases local talent

The artists’ reception for the Pike County 200 Art Show at The Studio in downtown Troy Thursday night was a tremendous success in both artists’ and community participation.

Even the heavy rainfall just before the doors to the countywide art show opened didn’t hamper the turnout.

“Nor dampen the spirits,” said Brenda Campbell, executive director of the Johnson Center for the Arts, co-sponsor of the event, along with the Pike County Commission.

“The success of the Pike County 200 Art Show was due to the strong support of the Pike County Commission and the large and enthusiastic participation of the artists and the community,” Campbell said. “Many of the artists live here in Pike County while others have roots here. Jason French and his sons, ages 12 and 14, wanted to participate and sent artwork from Mississippi and they sold several pieces. It was exciting to have so many artists participate.”

Campbell said the artists included professionals and those who were showing their work publically for the first time.

The Pike County 200 Art Show was not a competition it was an artists’ exhibition. However, some of the artwork was available for sale and some pieces sold.

“Melissa Manion was extremely excited to have an opportunity to show her work and to have a piece sell,” Campbell said. “Melissa, laughingly, said ‘now I’m legit!’ All of our Pike County artists are ‘legit’ and it was an honor to showcase them and their work.”

The variety of the Pike County 200 Art Show gave the show a uniqueness.

The artwork included pencil sketches to acrylic and oil paintings and handmade quilts and totes to handcrafted electric guitars.

“The artists enjoyed being together and sharing their work with each other as well as with the community members,” Campbell said. “Kat Deal provided music for the reception and everyone seemed to have a great time. The Pike County 200 Art Show was what we had envisioned it to be and more. We thank everyone who made it such a great success.”

The Pike County 200 Art Show may be viewed through Thursday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at The Studio. The JCA will be open for those who have questions about the show and the artwork and also to view the current exhibits, Creative Spirit, Lynnette Hesser and Steven Loucks, ceramic artists, in the upper level gallery and Jim Campbell and Harold Adcock, painters, in the lower level gallery.

Johnson Center hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.