Bulldogs, Eagles vie for first win on Friday night

The Pike County Bulldogs and Goshen Eagles will continue their rivalry on Friday night when the two teams play at Bulldogs Stadium in Brundidge.

The two teams have met unofficially 24 times, with the Bulldogs holding a comfortable 19-4-1 advantage over their country rivals.

The Bulldogs won in 2020 48-0 in their first game as regional opponents.

Last year’s game was the first meeting between the two schools since the 2017 season when the Eagles came away with a 24-14 win.

The two schools have traded wins in their last two meetings. Going back to 2010, Pike County holds a 6-3 record over the Eagles and won five-straight games from 2012 to 2016.

The home team in this rivalry is 5-4 going back to 2010.

This year’s version will feature two teams in search of their first win. Pike County and Goshen feature really young rosters looking for experience.

Both offenses are struggling to score points this season. The Bulldogs have scored 24 points this season, while the Eagles have scored just 14.

Pike County is coming off a 63-0 loss to the Knights of Catholic-Montgomery last Friday. The Eagles hosted Daleville last week and fell to the Tigers 60-0.

Kickoff between the Eagles and the Bulldogs is scheduled for 7 p.m.