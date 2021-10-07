Chanticleer in concert Sunday at St. Martin

The Troy Arts Council will present “Chanticleer” in concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Troy. Admission is free. Masks are required.

Bill Hopper, TAC president, said the arts council is excited to bring Chanticleer to Troy and, it is his belief that those who come will remember the concert for years to come.

“Chanticleer is an amazing group that sings gospel to venturesome new music,” Hopper said. “They are known around the world as ‘an orchestra of voices,’ for the seamless blend of its 12 male voices. The desire of the TAC is that, by presenting performances like Chanticleer, our citizens will have an opportunity to experience the arts in yet another way.”