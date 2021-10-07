Pioneer Days set for Friday and Saturday at Pioneer Museum

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama will host its annual Pioneer Days living history weekend Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Pioneer Days offers visitors opportunities to watch craftsmen at work,” said Barbara Tatom, museum director. “Among them will be a blacksmith, a woodworker and a rope maker on the grounds and, in the demonstration cabin, ladies will be spinning, weaving and knitting. On the porch of the dogtrot house, there will be caning. And down in the wooded area, visitors will have the opportunity to visit with a French trader and War of 1812 and Civil War reenactors. A circuit riding preacher will be in the log church.

Food vendors will be on the museum grounds with a variety of burgers and such and also sweet treats.

“Pioneer Days is always a fun way to learn about how life was back during Pioneer Days here in Pike County and gives us a greater appreciation of those who pioneered Alabama and Pike County,” Tatom said.

Admission to Pioneer Days is $12. Members and children five and under will be admitted free. Ask about memberships. Those purchased on or before Pioneer Days will include Pioneer Days 2021.